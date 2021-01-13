Supreme Court stand shows agri laws anti farmer, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: The leader of the opposition and senior Congress leader, Siddaramaiah said that the Supreme Court's order to stay the new farm laws only reiterates the fact that the new laws are against the interests of farmers.

"The Supreme Court has understood that farmers are right in their demands and hence have allowed the farmers to continue their protests," he said.

Speaking on Mysuru, the former chief minister, however retariated the farmers concern of not presenting before the committee, made by the apex court, whose members are believed to be pro establishment.

"Farmers are of the opinion that the expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court has members who have all previously expressed their support for new farm laws enacted. Farmers demand that the members of the committee shall have to be neutral and have concern for farmers," he said.

Demanding that the farm laws should be withdrawn, Siddaramaiah has alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned blind eyes to the farmer's plight.

"Farmers are protesting for the last 48 days in rain and cold. Many have sacrificed their lives while protesting. It is unfortunate that Narendra Modi has decided to turn a blind eye to farmers' plight when the whole country has expressed gratitude for farmers' contribution. Hei is directly responsible for the death of many farmers during the protest," the senior Congress leader said and demanded that the PM should apologise to the farmers and the people of the country.

Turning his tirade against the state government, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP has never believed in democracy and it would be reflected in the upcoming budget as the party does not believe in consulting people to understand their requirements. He said that the Congress led government under him used to hold consultations with various groups for their inputs before the budget.

Cabinet expansion reeks of caste imbalance



Commenting over the cabinet expansion, Siddaramaiah said, "The cabinet expansion by Yediyurappa reflects the beliefs of BJP in the suppression of marginalised sections. They have never valued social justice & equality. The regional & caste imbalance is evident in the cabinet expansion. The pathetic governance of the state government will continue even after cabinet expansion. The corruption will increase further & now more of them will loot the public money. There is 'Zero Hope' on this govt," he elaborated.

Taking the jibe over the CM, he stated that though he has never consumed beef, BJP has pointed out that eating beef is the achievement of the leader of Mysuru.

"One thing he has forgotten to say is that 'Looting public money and going to jail is the only achievement of 'Leader of Shivamogga', Siddaramaiah took potshot at Yediyurappa.