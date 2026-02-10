Suresh mocks Tejasvi Surya’s ‘khali trunk’ protest

Bengaluru: BAMUL President DK Suresh on Monday took a dig at Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya over his protest near a Metro station holding a “khali trunk,” alleging that the Union BJP government has given “nothing but an empty box” to Karnataka over the past 12 years.

Speaking to the media at his Sadashivanagar residence, Suresh said that if Tejasvi Surya is concerned about the Metro fare hike, he should raise the issue before the Prime Minister and the Union government. He stated that the Metro system functions under a central committee and that fare revisions are made based on the recommendations of that committee.

Suresh said the state government also does not want a fare hike but added that since the BJP is in power at the Centre, Surya should use his influence to secure relief for commuters. He challenged the MP to demonstrate his commitment by ensuring decisions that benefit the public.

Alleging financial imbalance, Suresh claimed that Karnataka contributes nearly ₹4.5–5 lakh crore in taxes annually to the Centre but receives only about 10 percent in return.

He said the remaining funds are being diverted to other states.

On Metro project funding, he stated that the Union government contributes only around 10 percent to Bengaluru Metro projects, while the state government bears its share along with land acquisition costs, taking its effective burden to nearly 17 percent. The rest of the funding is raised through loans, the repayment of which ultimately falls on commuters through fare revisions, he added.

Referring to the Ahmedabad Metro, Suresh alleged that the Centre provides nearly 20 percent funding there and questioned why Karnataka is not receiving similar support. He urged Tejasvi Surya to raise the matter with the Prime Minister and secure higher central assistance, saying that increased funding would reduce the financial burden on the public.