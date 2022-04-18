Surgical workshop on early stage breast cancer held

Bengaluru: A Surgical Workshop and CME on the topic, "Early Stage Breast Cancer – "Is Lesser Better"? was conducted on Monday at Fortis Cancer Institute, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru. This event was organized by Samrohana Cancer Foundation, along with Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

The CME was inaugurated by Breast Cancer survivors who underwent successful treatment and recovery at Fortis Cancer Institute along with Dr Vijayakumar, Vice chancellor, Yenepoya University, Rachel David, a budding Malayalam and Kannada actress; and Dr Priya Sreedharan- Facility Director- Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road in the presence of senior doctors.

The highlight of the CME led by Organizing chairman-Dr Sandeep Nayak, Director- Surgical Oncology and Organizing secretary and Dr Bharath, consultant- Surgical Oncology, was treating early breast cancer using most innovative and advanced techniques. The new and advanced technologies like Intrabeam TARGIT IORT (Intra Operative Radiation Therapy) which can deliver the entire 30 days of radiation in 30 min more effectively in selected patients, Sentinel Lymph-Node Biopsy (SNB) using Fluorescence Technology avoiding radioactive elements and various techniques of breast conservation surgery called Onco-plastic surgery, were demonstrated.

Around 100 cancer specialists and surgeons from reputed hospitals and universities from across India took part in the informative session.

A live procedure of breast cancer surgery was also showcased during the surgery wherein the team of doctors explained about new techniques and treatment modalities for breast cancer surgery.