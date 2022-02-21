Suttur Mutt seer inaugurates week-long science symposium

Mysuru: Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji on Monday flagged off a week-long (February 21 to 28) national science symposium. The programme is organised by JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER).

The symposium aims at spreading the essence of science in rural areas and also to encourage students to take up research. Many programmes have been planned in this direction.

JSS AHER has come out with the 'Science on Wheels' programme. A bus will start from H D Kote and visit many villages. The initiative has been planned under the central government's Department of Science and Technology.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha's executive director Dr C G Betsurmath, JSS university Vice-Chancellor Dr Sarinder Singh, Registrar Dr B Manjunath and Research Centre's director Dr Prashanth Vishwanath were present.