Swaccha Bengaluru: BBMP pushing for radical change in waste management

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) is preparing to bring about a radical change in the garbage disposal system. Dumping the previous practice of handing over waste management to different contractors, BBMP is planning to give the responsibility to one agency for the disposal of wet, dry and sanitary waste in its wards.

The contract accorded to different agencies by the civic body three years agohas come to an end. "In all 198 wards we have arranged to lease the garbage disposal separately by inviting tenders. A separate committee has been set up to prepare tender documents so that no vested interests are allowed. There are no BBMP officials involved. The panel comprises of waste management partners and experts in garbage disposal. The process of preparing tender documents is almost complete,"a BBMP official said and added that the proposal would be approved soon by Chief Minister BasavarajaBommai, who is also Urban Development Minister of Bengaluru.

Why the change?

"Our calculation that the problem of mixed waste could be controlled if the responsibility of disposal of wet and dry waste was given to different agencies proved wrong. Furthermore, the practice of garbage dumping(black spot) continues in many wards," said an official. Even though garbage disposal was not up to the mark in any ward, the agency concerned could not be held responsible. The wet and dry waste collectors always blamed each other for poor management. A The citizens also have problems with the garbage disposal system being given to different agencies, explains a BBMP official. Whenever a tender was invited to fix the garbage disposal system, some contractors would go to the High Court citing some or the other reason delaying the process. "This time we have tried to take the contractors into confidence while finalising the tender process." The official expressed the confidence that by calling for tenders in all wards, transparency in the garbage disposal system would be maintained.

Commenting on this, BBMP Special Commissioner (Waste Management) Dr K Harish Kumar said the contract for garbage disposal has expired in most of the wards. "So, we have decided to invite tenders for all wards. The documents are being prepared and wetted."

Meanwhile, there are complaints about poor garbage disposal system in the city. "Garbage collectors are not coming to our doorstep nowadays. How many days can garbage be stored at home?"a resident of Ullalward said and lamented thatBBMP marshals impose fine if garbage is dumped anywhere outside their home.

"It is true that garbage disposal is becoming a problem in some cases because the contract has expired. These problems will be addressed once the new system is implemented," said an official from the waste management unit.

Eight types of garbage disposal

The garbage generated in the city is categorized as wet and dry waste, animal waste, sanitary waste, building waste, medical waste, industrial waste and e-waste. BBMP has a system for collecting wet, dry waste and sanitary waste from homes. A separate agency has been identified for the disposal of animal waste and building debris.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is responsible for collecting and disposing of industrial waste, e-waste and medical waste. The board designates the agency for the disposal of these three types of garbage. Manufacturers of bulk litter (which usually produces more than 100 kg of garbage) must arrange for its disposal.