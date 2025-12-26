Swadeshi industry awareness mission: First phase of 900-km cycle rally successfully concluded

Bengaluru: Under the joint aegis of “Youth for Nation” and “Swadeshi Jagaran” – Bengaluru and Rural Karnataka, the first phase of the 3,500-kilometre cycle rally launched as part of the Swadeshi Industry Awareness Mission was successfully completed, and a valedictory ceremony was organised to mark the occasion.

The first phase of the rally covered approximately 900 kilometres from Bengaluru to Karwar and was conducted continuously over a period of 15 days. Led by retired soldiers, the cycle rally visited several districts, towns, and villages along the route, creating public awareness about Swadeshi industries, self-reliance, and strengthening the rural–urban economy.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, Dr. A. V. Srinivasan, President of Paripoorna Sanatana Charitable Trust, and Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy (Retd.) spoke about the objectives of the rally, the encouraging response received from the public, and the action plan for the upcoming phases. They emphasized that amid global trade uncertainties and dependence on foreign imports, strengthening domestic production and local enterprises is essential for the nation’s economic security. During this first phase, retired soldiers, women, students, and youth from various fields actively participated. Several rural–urban interactions, public engagement programmes, and promotional activities for local products were conducted successfully along the route.

The campaign is co-organised by Paripoorna Sanatana Charitable Trust (near Nelamangala) and J.J. FinTax, Gurugram, with full support from Kreeda Bharati, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch. The organisers stated that the cycle rally will continue in the remaining districts in the subsequent phases.