Swamijis warn government Shun anti Hindu steps-or else

Mangaluru: Swamijis of 12 different mutts on the coast led by the senior most Gurudevananda Swamiji of Odiyuru mutt has warned the Siddaramiah government to take back announcements made by it that will affect Hindus. Particularly the anti cow slaughter act and anti conversion act which were promulgated by the former BJP government.



The swamijis had a meeting in the city today and addressed a joint press conference Odiyuru Gurudevananda Swamiji and Vajradehi Swamiji of Gurupura mutt expressed their strong opposition to the Congress government's decision to withdraw the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act and the Conversion Act. They emphasized the urgent need for the government to rec…