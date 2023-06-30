Live
- Swamijis warn government Shun anti Hindu steps-or else
- Gehlot roaming around unnecessarily; wants to make his son CM: Amit Shah
- Manipur violence: Christians appeal to government
- NMP Achieves Milestone with Largest Container Parcel Size
- Odisha train tragedy: 29 of 81 bodies identified through DNA testing
- YouTube redesigns its YouTube Music app globally
- KL Hyderabad Empowers Educators with Advanced Optimization Techniques in AI
- How internships propel students toward careers
- ACB Court orders CID to attach the house where TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu stays
- Rain relief for many parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues alerts for various states
Swamijis of 12 different mutts on the coast led by the senior most Gurudevananda Swamiji of Odiyuru mutt has warned the Siddaramiah government to take back announcements made by it that will affect Hindus.
Mangaluru: Swamijis of 12 different mutts on the coast led by the senior most Gurudevananda Swamiji of Odiyuru mutt has warned the Siddaramiah government to take back announcements made by it that will affect Hindus. Particularly the anti cow slaughter act and anti conversion act which were promulgated by the former BJP government.
The swamijis had a meeting in the city today and addressed a joint press conference Odiyuru Gurudevananda Swamiji and Vajradehi Swamiji of Gurupura mutt expressed their strong opposition to the Congress government's decision to withdraw the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act and the Conversion Act. They emphasized the urgent need for the government to rec…
