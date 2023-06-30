  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Swamijis warn government Shun anti Hindu steps-or else

Gurudevananda Swamiji
x

Gurudevananda Swamiji 

Highlights

Swamijis of 12 different mutts on the coast led by the senior most Gurudevananda Swamiji of Odiyuru mutt has warned the Siddaramiah government to take back announcements made by it that will affect Hindus.

Mangaluru: Swamijis of 12 different mutts on the coast led by the senior most Gurudevananda Swamiji of Odiyuru mutt has warned the Siddaramiah government to take back announcements made by it that will affect Hindus. Particularly the anti cow slaughter act and anti conversion act which were promulgated by the former BJP government.

The swamijis had a meeting in the city today and addressed a joint press conference Odiyuru Gurudevananda Swamiji and Vajradehi Swamiji of Gurupura mutt expressed their strong opposition to the Congress government's decision to withdraw the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act and the Conversion Act. They emphasized the urgent need for the government to rec…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X