Tahsildar picks up paintbrush to transform government schools

Channapatna: When people think of a tahsildar, they often imagine an official confined to an office, inaccessible to the public and distant from ground realities. But in Channapatna taluk, one officer is breaking that stereotype—by spending his holidays painting government schools.

Tahsildar B N Girish of Channapatna has taken it upon himself to revive and strengthen government schools in the taluk. With a firm belief that government schools must survive, grow, and attract more students, he has been personally supervising—and even participating in—painting drives during government holidays.

Instead of limiting his role to administrative files, Girish stepped into classrooms with paint and brushes. With support from donors and well-wishers, he began repainting government school buildings to make them visually appealing and welcoming for children.

What started as a one-man initiative has now grown into a community movement. Inspired by his commitment, local residents have joined hands in the effort. So far, four government schools in the taluk have been repainted, giving them a fresh, vibrant look.

Locals say the beautification effort has helped improve the atmosphere in schools and renewed interest among parents and children.

Mission: Better results, better future

Girish, who took charge as Tahsildar of Channapatna about seven months ago, is not stopping at infrastructure improvement. He has also launched a focused academic initiative to improve SSLC results in the taluk, said

After collecting data from the Block Education Officer (BEO), he convened meetings with teachers to identify students scoring low marks in preliminary assessments. Special attention is now being given to these students.

Tahsildar BN Girish of Channapatna paid an official visit to Old Daira Government School, where he met the Headmistress, Ishrath Jahan, and held an in-depth discussion on various aspects related to the development of government schools. During the meeting, important topics such as infrastructure improvement, student facilities, and overall educational growth were discussed in detail. Already, the painting work at Old Dera School in the town has been completed. The initiative continued with the repainting of Tippunagar Government High School, further extending this meaningful social service effort.

In a positive and encouraging move, Tahsildar BN Girish, along with one of his well-wisher donors, has come forward to support the painting work of all government high schools, reflecting his strong commitment towards strengthening public education. He further assured the school authorities that he will continue to extend his support in every possible manner for the betterment of the institution and students in the future. One of the parent, Kiran HV said, In an unusual and hands-on approach, Girish has even been visiting students’ homes at night to interact with parents. He appeals to them not to hand over mobile phones to children unnecessarily, avoid excessive television viewing, and ensure that students are not subjected to undue pressure.

A new definition of public service

At a time when concerns are rising about declining enrolment in government schools, this initiative stands out as an example of proactive governance. By combining infrastructure improvement with academic monitoring and parental involvement, Girish is attempting to create a holistic change in the education ecosystem of Channapatna.

One of the Grade VIII student’s parent, Shivappa Nail said His work is now being widely appreciated by the public, with many calling it a model that can be replicated in other taluks. Channapatna’s Tahsildar reminds us that leadership is not about designation—it is about dedication.