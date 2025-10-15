Teacher assigned for caste survey missing in Kolar

Kolar : A woman teacher deployed for the social and educational caste census in Narasapura village of Kolar taluk has gone missing since Monday morning, sparking concern among officials and family members.

The missing teacher has been identified as Akthar Begum (50), who was serving at K.B. Hosahalli Government School. She was a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout in Kolar city.

According to sources, Akthar Begum had reportedly been under mental stress due to the pressure of locating households for the ongoing caste-based survey. She left home for the field assignment on Monday, carrying only her identity card while leaving her mobile phone behind.

When she did not return home or contact her family, her husband Shaukat Ali lodged a missing complaint at the Kolar Town Police Station.

District officials have launched a search operation, involving education department staff, local authorities, and police personnel. “Officials have been sent to her residence to gather more information, and efforts are on to trace her,” the Deputy Commissioner confirmed.

The incident has caused anxiety among teachers participating in the caste census, many of whom have expressed concerns about excessive workload and inadequate field safety during the ongoing survey.