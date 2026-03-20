Teacher-turned-mutt head dies by suicide in Raichur

Raichur: In a shocking incident, a school headmaster who had embraced spiritual life and established a mutt died by suicide in Basapur village of Sindhanur taluk in Raichur district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Devendrappa (58), who was serving as the headmaster of a government higher primary school in Mullur village. Alongside his teaching profession, he had taken spiritual initiation and founded the Jagadguru Shivananda Mutt in Basapur, where he delivered religious discourses and conducted devotional activities. According to sources, Devendrappa was found hanging in the bhajana room of the mutt.

The incident has left villagers and devotees in deep shock, as he was widely respected both as an educator and a spiritual figure. Preliminary investigations suggest that he had been mentally distressed following a recent accident. It is also suspected that he was suffering from depression.