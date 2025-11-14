Techie arrested for ramming car into two-wheeler, injuring family

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old software engineer has been arrested for allegedly ramming his car into a two-wheeler and injuring a couple and their minor son in a hit-and-run incident here, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Sukruth Gowda, a resident of Kodigehalli, works with a private firm in Whitefield, they added.

The incident occurred on the night of October 26 near the Ramaiah Hospital bus stand on New BEL Road. Ankita Patel (31) was riding towards the Sadashivanagar Police Station junction with her husband Vineth A (33) and their son when a red Tata Curve car, allegedly driven recklessly at high speed, hit their two-wheeler from behind. impact threw all three out of the vehicle, injuring Ankita and Vineth. Passersby rushed them to M S Ramaiah Hospital, from where they were discharged after treatment.

Vineth was later admitted to St John's Hospital after he complained of persistent pain, a senior police officer said. The child sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation, police said. Based on a complaint, police registered a case on October 28 against an unidentified driver for causing the accident and fleeing the scene.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police on November 6 added a charge of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and transferred the case to the Sadashivanagar Police Station, the officer said.