Techie leads youth brigade to transform village in Mysuru taluk

Mysuru: A team of youths in Mysuru taluk have transformed a tiny village into a model for others without waiting for government help. Bettadabeedu in Mysuru taluk was like any other village in the district facing quit a lot of problems in the absence of basic amenities. But, today with the support of its enthusiastic youth who do things touching across all aspects has an identity of its own.

Instead of looking to government to solve their problems, the youth of the village led by a software engineer, have taken upon themselves the task of transforming Bettadabeedu into a model village. They did not curse officials or ran from pillar to post for help from the government which is normal in most cases. Software engineer Chandru who is a native of the village decided to galvanise a team of about 150 youths into action. After holding a meeting with the youth, Chandru has formed a committee - Bettadabeedu Olitigagi Grama Swayam Seva Samithi (Volunteers committee for welfare of Bettadabeedu). Within two years of formation of the committee, this tiny village consisting of 550 families situated close to Chikkanahalli reserve forest and Konappanabetta, has seen a sea change.

The funds for the development come from a contribution of Rs 500 each every month from committee members who meet every Sunday to review the progress of their work.

Foremost among their activities is an ambulance service to ferry pregnant women and patients from the village to hospitals in Mysuru. The committee has spent Rs 1.60 lakh from its own funds to purchase a used ambulance.

It also extends a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each poor family in the event of death of a member.

The committee members cleaned up Rangoli Basaveshwara temple in the village and spent Rs 3.5 lakh to build a rath (chariot). Touching across various sections in the village, they give free textbooks and stationery to poor students. On civic front, the committee members gird up their lions and unclog drains in the village drains by removing mud and other impediments through mass shramadaan.

Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, Chandru said that the committee got tube wells repaired and helped many aged people and widows get government pension. They have pledged to make Bettadabeedu liquor free and had three accused bootleggers arrested for selling liquor illegally in Kirana stores. Chandru during his college days was actively involved in social work as a member of NSS which prepared him to undertake the initiative in his own village.

One of the Committee members B.Kumar said that a year back many people were addicted to alcohol and liquor that was sold illegally in every road of the

village. After organizing many awareness programmes and committee members swung into action to prevent liquor sale.

Mahesh, a resident of Bettadabeedu, said that the committee members were doing what the government should be doing.