Technology-driven leopard search and rescue operation

Mysuru: Mysuru Forest Department officials are using a drone equipped with thermal imaging cameras to track the leopard, which is on the loose, in a first for the state. As per sources, the elusive leopard had killed two people in the district which led the department to try and capture this leopard at the earliest.

After a shoot-at-sight order was issued against the leopard on December 1, the Forest Department officials instead found it viable to use technology to track and capture it. A special team of drone operators and thermal imaging specialists has been brought to Mysuru to help the department in catching the beast.

According to reliable sources, the elusive male leopard has been hiding in sugarcane fields in and around T Narasipura on the outskirts of Mysuru. This natural tactic of the wild animal has made it tough for officials to trace its movements.

With the use of thermal imaging drone operations, the officials believe that the leopard will be caught soon as its heat signature will be captured by the drone despite taking shelter in the tall sugarcane fields.

Dr. Malathi Priya, the Chief Conservator of Forests in the Mysuru Circle was sure that the operation will become a success as thermal imaging cameras fitted on drones can see a distance of five kilometres while normal cameras on drones can see only one kilometer ahead.

Since a shoot-at-sight order was passed on the leopard, several animal rights activists were expressing their concern on social media. They are very happy with the decision to use technology to track down and catch the leopard.

Sources claimed that about 150 forest officials are split into ten teams to aid in the capture of the leopard. In addition, 15 cages and 20 trap cameras have been set up at several strategic locations in and around the places of the leopard sightings.