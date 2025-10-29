Tejasvi Surya meets DKS, urges scrapping of tunnel road project

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and urged him to scrap the proposed tunnel road project in the city, while advocating expansion of the metro and suburban rail networks to ease traffic congestion.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, said, “Surya failed to provide alternative measures to ease the city’s traffic problems”, but added that he respected the MP’s suggestions and would direct officials to review them.

“The meeting with the deputy chief minister was very productive,” Surya told reporters after the hour-long discussion. “We discussed in detail how expanding public transport is the only sustainable way to ensure effective mobility in the city. I have requested that the amount proposed to be spent on the car-only tunnel project be diverted towards mass rapid transport systems like the metro. The goal of our policy should be to move more people, not more cars,” he said.

Shivakumar, however, has maintained that the proposed tunnel road—from Silk Board to Hebbal—would “transform mobility” in Bengaluru. According to him, the 16.75-km signal-free tunnel would allow commuters to bypass over 25 traffic bottlenecks, saving more than 45 minutes of travel time daily, and provide direct access to the city’s IT corridor.

Citing the government’s own Detailed Project Report (DPR), Surya pointed out that about 1,800 vehicles could travel per hour in each direction through the tunnel. “But if the same effort is made to build a metro or MRTS line, close to 69,000 people can be transported per hour in the same direction. The only sustainable solution for Bengaluru is public transport, and he (Shivakumar) wholeheartedly agrees that metro and suburban rail are the only long-term ways to decongest the city,” Surya said.

The MP also proposed introducing dedicated loop buses with exclusive lanes along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to reduce congestion. “I have proposed that on the ORR, which is the most congested stretch today, we have two metro stations at either end—KR Puram and Silk Board. Between these, if dedicated loop buses run every five or ten minutes on exclusive lanes, it will help thousands reach their offices faster and ease the traffic burden,” he said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “Tejasvi Surya has given a few suggestions. He says the tunnel road will only benefit cars and that the metro network should be expanded. We have no objection to expanding the metro. Along with that, I will discuss his other suggestions with officials.”

“He (Surya) also proposed allowing private buses and mini-buses in Bengaluru. But the number of vehicles on city roads is already high. If we permit more private buses, what benefit will that bring? This needs to be discussed,” he added.

Shivakumar also said MPs should join him in meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek central funds for the state. “He (Surya) suggested 70 per cent public transport on the ORR, implementation of BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System), and an increase in suburban trains. I agreed and said, ‘Fine, let’s go to the centre and ask for funds’,” he said.

Surya further urged the deputy chief minister to appoint a chairperson for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), describing it as a crucial body to coordinate between various transport agencies.

“I have requested him that BMLTA should get a chairperson and be empowered. I have also requested that our footpaths and roads get top priority. We should take this up in mission mode to make Bengaluru’s footpaths the best in the country,” Surya said.

Outlining his broader vision, the MP said Bengaluru should have 300 km of metro lines with a 3-minute frequency and 300 km of suburban rail to ensure affordable and efficient public transport for all.

“Money should be spent on sustainable projects that provide long-term solutions, not short-term band-aid fixes,” he said. On concerns that the proposed tunnel could affect Lalbagh, Surya said Shivakumar had assured him that “no damage would be caused to the botanical garden.”

“He (Shivakumar) also assured me that no commercial establishment would come up at the Lalbagh site, as mentioned in some reports,” Surya said. Shivakumar clarified that “we are not acquiring six acres of land inside Lalbagh. The entry and exit points will only be at the corners of Lalbagh. If you don’t want that location, suggest an alternative site.”

Surya reiterated that opposition to the tunnel project was based not “only on environmental concerns but also on its high cost and limited benefits.” The MP said Shivakumar will hold another meeting next week with officials, ORR industry representatives, and CEOs, and has invited him to attend and share his ideas.