Telecom official pats VTU R&D CENTRE

“Efforts will be made to provide financial assistance for research in the field of communications,” assured Dr. Rajesh Sharma, CEO of the Telecom Centre of Excellence (TCOE), which functions under the Ministry of Communications.

After visiting the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Regional Office at Nagarbhavi and inspecting the infrastructure, Dr. Rajesh Sharma said, “The Nagarbhavi office is excellent. A supportive environment has been created for research and development. As a result, several companies are already engaged in research here, which has strengthened R&D. Much more research is needed in the communications sector. I will make sincere efforts to secure the necessary funding for this.”

VTU Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar stated, “Our aim is to provide practical education to students so that they gain employment opportunities. We want students to give greater importance to research. For this reason, we have opened several laboratories to provide hands-on education.

To expand this further to more people, financial support from the central government is essential.” On this occasion, Director of Research and Development in Aerospace and Defense Dr. Commander Devendra Singh, VTU Special Officer Dr. Ajith Padyana, VTU Bengaluru Regional Office Director Dr. H. R. Sudarshan Reddy, Dr. C. M. Rakshitha and others were present.