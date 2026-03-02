Temples to remain closed on March 3 due to lunar eclipse

Bengaluru: Severaltemples across Karnataka will remain closed for a specified period on March 3 in view of the year’s first lunar eclipse — which also marks the last lunar eclipse of the Hindu calendar year. Temple authorities have announced revised schedules and special rituals in observance of the celestial event.

Devarayanadurga Temple schedule revised: At the hill shrine in Devarayanadurga in Tumakuru district, the main entrance will remain closed from 1:00 pm to 8:30 pm as the annual fair coincides with the eclipse day. Devotees have been instructed to complete morning pooja between 7:30 am and 10:30 am. The schedule for March 3 includes Abhisheka at 4:00 am, Alankara at 5:00 am, Yatradana between 6:00 am and 6:30 am, and Mahamangalarati at 7:00 am. Rituals such as Mantapamadi and Rathotsava will take place at Karigiri later in the day. Darshan will resume from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Special Poojas in Davanagere

Several temples in Davanagere, including the Sharada Temple near the Ring Road, have arranged special prayers in connection with the eclipse. The eclipse period is expected between 6:33 pm and 6:47 pm, during which temple doors will remain closed.

Priests have advised devotees belonging to Simha (Leo), Vrishabha (Taurus), Kanya (Virgo), and Makara (Capricorn) zodiac signs to perform special Shanti rituals. Following the eclipse ‘moksha’ (conclusion), offerings such as horse gram, rice, sesame oil, and silver serpent idols have been recommended as part of traditional observances.

Kadu Malleswara Temple Timings

In Bengaluru, the historic Kadu Malleswara Temple will remain closed from 12:30 pm onward. Darshan will be permitted after 7:00 pm, followed by Abhisheka and Mahamangalarati once the eclipse concludes, temple priest Sharath Dixit said.