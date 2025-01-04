Thinker, Political Scientist Assadi no more

Bengaluru: Senior scholar, thinker, and writer, Prof. Muzaffar Hussain Assadi, who served as the Acting Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Political Science Department at Mysore University, passed away late Friday night at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 63 years old.

Prof. Muzaffar Assadi conducted extensive studies on the lives and lifestyles of tribal communities. He served as the chairperson of a committee appointed to address the displacement of tribal populations. His research and contributions spanned areas such as agricultural studies, globalisation, Gandhian philosophy, political sociology, democratic theories, social movements, comparative governance, Indian politics, human rights, and global political theories, earning him significant recognition.

Hailing from Shirva in Udupi district, Dr. Muzaffar Assadi completed his postgraduate degree from Mangalore University, followed by an M.Phil. and Ph.D. from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. He later pursued a Rockefeller Fellowship and postdoctoral studies at the University of Chicago. He authored 11 books during his illustrious career. As the chairperson of the High Court Committee on Tribal Displacement, he submitted an impactful report. His notable works include multifaceted feminist narratives and movements in Karnataka and Asmita, among others.

Previously, he served as the Special Officer of the newly established Raichur University. Prof. Assadi received numerous honours, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award. Dr Assadi was a mentor for many doctoral and post doctoral scholars and his views on political economy appearing in various media outlets had enlightened many political leaders, teachers, and Journalists. His analysis on pre and post Karnataka elections in 2023 and the parliamentary elections in 2024 were widely read and documented.