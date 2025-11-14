Thiruvankur Royal Prince Aditya Varma Visits Udupi Sri Krishna Math

Udupi: Prince Aditya Varma of the erstwhile Travancore royal family visited Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on Thursday and offered prayers to Lord Krishna and Mukhyaprana Devaru.

After the temple visit, the prince called on Paryaya Puthige Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji at the Geeta Mandira. During the interaction, he formally invited the seer to the annual Deepotsava of the Sree Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, which has traditionally been overseen by the Travancore royal family.

On this occasion, the prince also unveiled an information brochure detailing the programme schedule related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Udupi.

Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji blessed the prince and honoured him by administering the “Koti Geeta Lekhana Yajna Deekshe”, a vow associated with the ongoing initiative to write one crore verses of the Bhagavad Gita.

Sri Krishna Math’s International Secretary Prasanna Acharya welcomed Prince Aditya Varma on behalf of the Math