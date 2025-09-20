Live
Thiya community urged to record identity in caste census
Mangaluru: Leaders of the Thiya (Malayali Billavas) community have appealed to community members across Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring regions to ensure that their caste is correctly recorded as Thiya in the upcoming state-wide caste census, scheduled between September 22 and October 7, 2025.
Addressing the media here, Sadashiva Ullal, a senior leader of the Indian Thiya Community Central Committee, said that during the enumeration process, field workers such as ASHA workers and teachers would visit households and ask for caste details under Column No. 9 of the census form. “It is crucial that our people clearly state Thiya and confirm that the enumerators have entered it correctly. Mistakes in the past deprived us of rightful access to government facilities,” he cautioned.
He emphasised that members must personally verify the forms filled by officials to avoid errors. “Only if we present ourselves collectively as Thiya will the government take our population into account and extend welfare benefits,” he said, urging community awareness.
The leadership also clarified that names such as Belchada or Malayali Billava should not be used in the census, and that Thiya should be the only entry. The community is planning to spread this message through local organisations and grassroots meetings to ensure that every family is informed.