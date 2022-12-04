Thousands of Hindu workers hold Hanuma Sankeerthana yatra

Mandya: Thousands of Hanuman Maladharis gathered in front of Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Sunday urging to allow them to offer Pooja in Jamia mosque claiming which was Anjaneya temple.There was a tense atmosphere for some time. The Hanuma Sankeerthana Yatra in the wake of Hanuman Jayanti, Hanuman Maladharis tried to besiege the mosque.

The Hanuma Sankeertana Yatra started from Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Ganjam. Thousands of Hanuman Maladharis with saffron flags marched with chants of Jai Shriram, Jai Hanuman.

However, when the Yatra comes near the Jamia Masjid, Hanuman Maladharis, sitting on the road, the mosque land is ours, we build a temple.

The temple of Anjaneya was demolished and the mosque was built.

The police who were in large numbers forced the Hindu workers to continue yatra to venue. The Hindu leader Ullas said that Masjid area belongs to the Hanuman Temple. We have decided to construct Anjaneya temple at Mudalabagilu . He said thousands of Hindu workers participated in Yatra after Hindu workers created awareness by visiting door to door in villages.

The district administration banned sale of liquor from December 4, 6 am to December 5, 6 am. The police under the leadership of Mandya SP N Yetish made tight security with 7 deputy SPs, 15 police inspectors, 9 DAR and 6 KSRP platoons, a total of more than 1500 policemen.