Three Mysuru engineering students build e-pushcart

Mysuru: Footpath vendors no longer need to push their carts to sell their wares in the streets of the city. Young enthusiasts of Mysuru have developed an electric pushcart, the ubiquitous vehicles used by petty vendors across the country to sell fruits, vegetables and other household items at the doorstep of the people.

The team has also installed electric charging units in Mysuru so that vendors can charge their pushcarts. Traditional pushcarts have four wheels, but this electric one, named EV Cart, has three wheels and it fitted with a chargeable battery. The vehicle has the capacity to carry both merchandise up to 250 kg and the vendor. It takes five to six hours to fully charge the battery and, on each charge, can run for up to 50 km. Another unique feature of the EV Cart is it has handle like cycle and an accelerator to control speed.

Rain or shine, vendors travel on an average for about 10 km to 15 km daily, pushing their carts in streets to sell their wares. An arduous task even for a very healthy and physically fit person to make meagre earnings. This is set to change as the EV Cart will revolutionise the way the small vendors do their business.

The inventors of this vehicle are B.K. Hemant Kumar, Kiran and Kaustubh, who have

completed their studies in a private engineering college. They have come up this idea after an intense research. They received accolades from various sections in Mysuru for their work.