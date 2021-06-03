Three villages in State defy coronavirus

Chamarajanagar: The dreaded Covid-19 has left no place untouched across the globe. But not a single case has been reported in three villages -- Erekatte, Molaginakatte and Karalakatte in Kollegala taluk -- since last year.

The main reason for this is unusual immunity from the virus is said to be the lifestyle of Soligas community whose population live in the three villages and stringent measures taken by the local gram panchayats (GP).

The one unique characteristic of these tribal people is that they do not go outside; they depend on poultry and dairy farming for their livelihood.

Many tribals have their own farm lands to cultivate. They hardly leave their village for daily needs. Instead, they visit shanty market once a week to buy necessities. Moreover, no outsiders will be allowed into the villages. If anybody visits, the tribals keep a watch on them till theyleave. Most importantly, these tribals take herbal medicines when they are taken ill.

There are 71 families in Karalakatte village, 47 in Erakatte and 49 in Molaginakatte, which come under Thimmarajipura GP.

Speaking to The Hans India, GP panchayat development officer (PDO) Rangaraju said that they have sanitised all the villages apart from cleaning drains. To prevent the people from going out of their habitats, the GP has provided employment to them under MNREGA.