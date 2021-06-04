Three workers die of asphyxiation in manhole

Ramanagara: Three workers died in an under construction manhole in Aijur layout on Friday here. The deceased were identified as Manjunath (29), Manjunath (32) and Rajesh (40), residents of Kamalanagar, Bengaluru.



It is said that the underground drainage work in ward number 30 was nearing completion. A worker went inside through a manhole to remove an iron block. He fell accidentally and suffered an injury. Two of his colleagues climbed into the drainage to bring him up. But all the three died owing to asphyxiation.

Fire service personnel removed three bodies. Ramanagara SP Girish who visited the spot said that prime facie the contractor was found responsible for the death of the workers. He said a case wasfiled against contractor Harish. Sub-divisional magistrare Manjunath, tahsildar Narasimha Murthy, Ramanagara municipal commissioner Nanda Kumar visited the spot.