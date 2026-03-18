Ticket row in Davanagere Congress turns tense; Muslim leaders issue warning

Davanagere: Tensions flared within the Indian National Congress during a meeting over ticket allocation for the Davanagere South by-election, as sharp divisions emerged between factions. The controversy intensified after Muslim Congress leaders openly warned that if the ticket is given to the Shamanur Family, they would ensure defeat by a margin of 50,000 votes.

The high-voltage drama unfolded at the district Congress office when members of the KPCC observer committee arrived to gather opinions from party workers and leaders. On one side, Muslim leaders and youth demanded that the ticket be allotted to a candidate from the AHINDA (minority, backward classes, and Dalit) community. On the other, supporters of SS Mallikarjun raised slogans in favour of giving the ticket to Samarth, intensifying factional clashes.

As tempers flared, heated arguments erupted between rival groups, plunging the meeting into chaos. Disturbed by the turn of events, senior leaders — including Manjunath Bhandary, former minister H. Anjaneya, and H. M. Revanna — reportedly walked out of the meeting in protest. Police were forced to intervene to restore order and prevent further escalation.

During the confrontation, Muslim leaders asserted that political power is not anyone’s inheritance and warned the party leadership against ignoring their demands. “If Samarth is given the ticket, we will defeat him by 50,000 votes,” they declared, even resorting to aggressive gestures to underline their stance.

The dispute has now turned into a direct contest between minority leaders and the Shamanur family, highlighting deep-rooted factionalism within the party unit. With the by-election approaching, the Congress leadership faces a tough challenge in balancing caste and community equations while avoiding further internal damage.

The final decision on ticket allocation is keenly awaited, as it could significantly impact the party’s prospects in the constituency.