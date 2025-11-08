TIFA 2025 poised to elevate young filmmakers, content creators

The Teen Indie Film Awards (TIFA) 2025, hosted by RV University’s School of Film, Media & Creative Arts in Bengaluru, is set to become an even more powerful stage for young filmmakers and content creators aged 13 to 25. Building on its recent growth, TIFA has quickly established itself as the city’s third-largest film festival after BIFFES and BISFF. At its core, TIFA is not just a festival, but a launchpad where budding filmmakers meet industry.

At the curtain raiser of TIFA 2025, H. N. Narahari Rao, President of Suchitra Film Society, unveiled the festival catalogue and teaser. The event also featured the screening of select films representing four continents and spanning four genres, offering a glimpse into the diversity and creative spirit of this year’s festival.