To become a king or a slave is your choice, DKS tells students

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday advised students that they have a choice to become a king by studying well or to become a servant by not focussing on studies.

“Studying well will pave the way in all fields, otherwise you will end up being a servant. The choice is yours. Where there is will there is way, but hard work is important,” he told the government school students while speaking at the ‘School Commencement 2025-26’ event in Adugodi.

“If we sow good seeds, we get good crops. Similarly, we get good citizens if we sow the seeds of knowledge. Students are our assets and the government is committed to provide them all that they need. Students should dream big and work hard towards their dream. Discipline is important in this journey. You dream should be not just to get an employment but to employ many people,” he added.

“India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru termed children treasure of the country. Education is such a treasure that it can’t be destroyed by anyone or anything. I joined politics when I was a student and hence could not focus on education. I realised lack education when I went to the Assembly and heard learned people speaking in the House. I decided to get my degree from Open University at the age of 47. That degree gave me more satisfaction than my accomplishments in politics.”

“Our government is working towards upgrading 2000 government schools to Karnataka Public Schools. We are trying to resolve the shortage of teachers by drawing them from private schools as well.

Many Organisations have come forward to build these schools. Ramalinga Reddy has created history by upgrading all government schools in his constituency into Karnataka Public schools,” he said.