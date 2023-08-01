Tomato prices may not decrease for another month

Bengaluru: Usually, whenever the tomato prices skyrocket, it would decrease in a week or two. But this time the price of the tomato has not decreased. This is the first time that tomato prices has increased to a record price. Tomatoes, which were available for Rs 5 to Rs 10, has crossed more than Rs 100. After three months, the price of tomatoes has not decreased. Also, the farmers who are growing Tomatoes are becoming billionaires.

On July 29, the price of one kg tomato was Rs 135 in the Bengaluru’s KR market. On Sunday, the price of one kg tomato is Rs 140 to Rs 150. Tomato crop has been destroyed due to abnormal rainfall in neighbouring states. Hence there is huge demand from North India. Also, due to heavy rainfall in our state the tomatoes are getting disease. Also, the existing tomato stock is also depleted. Therefore, the traders are doing business by paying more money for a small quantity of tomatoes.

Farmers in the market expressed their opinion that the same price will continue for another month. Currently, tomatoes have arrived in Bangalore from Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Nashik, Andhra. Even that supply is less now. Thus, there is a full demand for tomatoes in our state.

The price of tomato has not decreased yet. A good tomato costs Rs 160 to Rs 200. The price of tomatoes will be similar in another month. Customers are taking half kg instead of one kg. Currently, tomatoes have arrived in Bangalore from Kolar, Mysore. We don’t get enough tomatoes for our demands. More tomatoes are going to other states. So, the prices have increased, said traders.

Meanwhile, Kolar Deputy Director Horticulture KR Kumaraswamy said that tomato seedlings have been planted in an area of 6,000 hectares in Kolar district. He said that the crop will be harvested in a few weeks. Joint Director Dhanraj said that the sowing work has been completed in an area of 25,000 hectares and the situation is favourable. However, there is a possibility of crop damage if there is too

much rain.

Monsoon sowing ends in the second week of June and tomato harvest comes in the second or third week of August. This can reduce the shortage of tomatoes in the market, he said. Currently, it is difficult to buy tomatoes due to the rise in prices. As per director’s statement, this problem will be solved to some extent if tomatoes

are harvested.