Tomatoes worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from farm in Karnataka's Hassan

After hitting household budgets, soaring tomato prices have now created a law and order problem in Karnataka!

A farmer has lodged a police complaint alleging that tomatoes worth Rs 3 lakh have been stolen overnight from his farm in Hassan district, police said on Thursday.

The incident had been reported from Goni Somanahalli village near Halebeedu town in Hassan.

Farmer Dharani aka Somashekar lodged a complaint with Halebeedu police in this regard.

Police said that the thieves have taken away 90 boxes of tomatoes worth Rs 3 lakh - as the price of first quality tomato has crossed Rs 150 per kg.

The tomato was grown in two acres of land and Dharanit had decided to take the crop to Chikkamagalur market and sell it.

However, the robbers entered his farm on the night of Tuesday and took away most of the tomatoes. They had also damaged the tomato plants.

The incident had come to light when Dharani had gone to his farm the next morning.

"I have been growing tomatoes for seven to eight years. Never got a good price for the crop. This year I had reaped rich crop and the price was also good. I thought of clearing my loans but the incident had ruined my happiness," he said.

Police have taken up the investigation.