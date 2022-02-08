Touchless snack vending at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport, in its continued endeavour to create seamless experiences for the guests, has introduced two Vendiman vending machines at the domestic and international security hold areas (SHA) of the airport. The machines are contactless, cashier-less and provide guests with nutritious authentic food and beverage offering.

Fully automated, the vending machines are convenient to use and dispense the products quickly. Passengers have the option of picking up the food or drink selection of their choice by making payments through cash/cashless digital wallets payment modes with options such as UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, BHIM, Google Pay and credit or debit cards.

The vending machines are part of the dedicated efforts to elevate the travel experience of passengers from the #GatewayToGoodness and give them diverse options to meet their various meal and snack requirements. Mangaluru International Airport offers a diverse selection of culinary offerings in the pre-security hold area, as well in the two security hold areas.