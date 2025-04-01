Traffic police to enhance emergency response during Brain Injury Awareness Month

Bengaluru : In a concerted effort to address the alarming rise in road traffic accidents and associated traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), Chinmaya Mission Hospital (CMH), in collaboration with the Bengaluru Traffic Police (East Division), successfully conducted a First-Aid and Trauma Response Workshop. This initiative, part of Brain Injury Awareness Month, aimed to equip traffic police personnel, ambulance staff, and first responders with critical life-saving skills to manage trauma effectively.

India accounts for nearly 10% of global crash-related deaths despite having only 1% of the world’s vehicles. In Bengaluru, pedestrian injuries constitute a significant portion of road traffic incidents. A study from the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) revealed that pedestrians accounted for 20.7% of head injury cases, with two-wheeler accidents being the most common.

The workshop focused on essential trauma treatment skills, including spinal stabilisation, hemorrhage control, CPR administration, and safe patient transfer. Key attendees included the Chief Guest Sahil Bagla, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) – East, Bengaluru Traffic Police, Gopal B. Hosur, IPS (Retd.), Chief Executive of CMH; Dr. Sudhir U, MD, Medical Director of CMH; Dr. Kiran M, MCh, Neurosurgeon and Head of Neurosciences at CMH.

Speaking on the occasion, on the importance of empowering first responders, Sahil Bagla said, “Traffic police are usually the first responders at accident scenes, and their quick actions can truly save lives. Many accidents occur when we neglect to follow traffic rules, like not wearing helmets on bikes or forgetting to buckle up in cars. Thanks to this training, our personnel have gained essential first-aid skills, allowing them to provide quicker and more effective medical help at accident sites.”

Following the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, Dr. Kiran gave a presentation with some important observations on trauma care. He presented critical statistics on annual cases of accidents and stressed that a large number are related to brain injuries. His lecture also included important do’s and don’ts in treating trauma cases. To give a better understanding, he showed three critical case studies, accompanied by rigorous photographs and scans of the injuries.

Dr. Kiran M highlighted the impact of early medical assistance and said, “Timely first aid significantly improves survival rates in trauma cases. This workshop is a crucial step in ensuring that police officers and emergency responders are well-prepared to manage accidents effectively before professional medical teams arrive.

It’s very crucial to have the right knowledge and understanding while handling such cases because one wrong move can cost a life”

The event featured live demonstrations, interactive simulations, and training on emergency protocols, emphasizing the need for robust cooperation between healthcare institutions and law enforcement to enhance Bengaluru’s road safety measures.