Tragic accident claims 3, their eye donation brings sight to 12 people

Mysuru: In a heartbreaking accident, a newlywed couple and the groom’s mother lost their lives in a collision between a bike and a speeding car near Hirekati Gate in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, late Tuesday night. However, their eye donation has brought vision to 12 people, making their tragic death meaningful.

The victims—Shashidhar, his wife Shalini, and his mother Bhagyamma—were returning to their hometown from Chikkadevammana Betta in H. D. Kote taluk when their bike was struck by a car. All three died on the spot. The accident occurred when a speeding car traveling from Mysuru to Gundlupet lost control and hit two bikes, including theirs.

The post-mortem was conducted at K. R. Hospital in Mysuru, and the grieving family decided to donate the eyes of the deceased to the hospital’s Eye Donation Centre. This selfless act will help 12 individuals regain vision, offering hope amidst the sorrow.

Speaking about the loss, Shashidhar’s brother, Doddappa Gurusiddappa, shared, “My brother, his wife, and our mother were returning from the Chikkadevamma temple in Nanjangud taluk when the accident happened. They had no chance of survival. The couple had been married for only nine months. We are devastated, but we wanted their legacy to live on. By donating their eyes, they will continue to brighten the lives of others. A total of 12 people will benefit from this donation.”

This accident is a grim reminder of the dangers of reckless driving, but the family’s generosity in donating the victims’ eyes inspires hope and compassion. Their selfless decision has transformed their untimely demise into a source of light for those in need.