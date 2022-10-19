Transport dept all set to authorise auto app service

Bengaluru: As expected, the transport department is gearing up to authorise app-based auto services, and for this, it has proposed to incorporate the provisions of the Centre's "Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines" into its existing rules.

In the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines-2020, it is intended to accommodate app-based services by including clauses 13 and 14 in the "State Demand-Based Transport Technology Rules-2016" which refer to fare regulation and cancellation of rides. This will get the official seal in the next two days and preparations are underway to issue an order soon. Normally any modification or amendment of the rules has to be approved again by the Cabinet and the session.

However, there is an opportunity to get approval after the fact by doing the assignment on urgent need. In this background, the transport department has decided to integrate the complementary factors for the continuation of auto services. Transport department sources said that the fare will be fixed later.

About 1.40 lakh autos are operating in the city, and at least 30-40% of these autos are linked with aggregators, mainly Ola and Uber. Under that daily minimum 10 to maximum 20 rides are being served. If the service is interrupted, all of them will suffer. Keeping this in mind, additional elements are being incorporated, informed a senior official who did not wish to be named.

What's in the guidelines?



Point 5 of 13 of the guidelines states that the state government may fix a minimum rate of Rs 25-30 for app-based services. It says aggregators may follow a similar model rate for other vehicles as well. Not only that, the aggregator company is also allowed to increase the rate by 50% less than the minimum rate or a maximum of one and a half times in the form of service charge (surge charge). However, it is not known whether this element is also being included.

If so, then the burden imposed on the consumer will be given an "authoritative" stamp. If the fixed location of the customer is within 3 km, it will be dead mileage. There is no charge for it. Similarly, if the booking is cancelled at the last moment by either the customer or the driver, a penalty of 10% of the total ride fare (not exceeding Rs. 100) has been allowed.

Amidst all these developments, auto services have continued as usual. Not only that, the service is being provided at the same rate as before. Auto drivers said that there is no difference in the income of the drivers.

On the other hand, as an alternative to this, "Namma Yatri" auto service has started in the city. Just download our Yatri app and add your mobile number. Here the minimum fare is fixed, while booking a one-way ride, many auto options will come up on the mobile screen with different fares. Rudramurthy, general secretary of the Autorickshaw Drivers Union, says that the choice is up to the customer.

The transport department will held a meeting on Monday to incorporate the points in the Centre's guidelines along with fare fixing into the state's demand-based transport technology rules. A clear decision was likely taken in this meeting of high officials including the department secretary.