Travellers cautioned against theft on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway

Bengaluru: A worrying trend has emerged on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway, where a gang of bike-borne miscreants is faking car fire alerts to waylay and rob travellers. These incidents, particularly frequent around the Channarayapatna and Maddur areas, have reportedly seen several motorists targeted in recent weeks.

One such case was that of Ashoka Vardhana from Mangaluru who shared his alarming experience online. He was traveling towards Bengaluru with his wife when two young men on a bike signalled him to stop, gesturing at his car’s front tire. Sensing something was amiss, Ashoka Vardhana sped up instead. The bikers, however, caught up again, this time insisting there was smoke emanating from his car.

Despite their warnings, Ashoka Vardhana remained vigilant, recalling similar scams reported previously. He eventually stopped but kept his guard up, refusing to exit the vehicle or open the bonnet. This quick thinking allowed him to avoid being swindled, and he later recounted the ordeal on Facebook to alert others about the scam.

Sadly, not everyone has been as fortunate. Two other travellers from the coastal region fell victim to this highway deception. One was conned out of Rs. 7,000, while another lost a staggering Rs. 27,000 to the gang’s ploys.

Ashoka Vardhana has since urged highway travellers to remain cautious, advising them to avoid stopping in secluded areas. He explained how these con artists operate, they convince drivers to inspect their cars, then use camphor and other flammable materials to simulate a fire. Pretending to be mechanics, they falsely claim that parts need urgent replacement, only to sell substandard components at exorbitant prices.

The scam serves as a stark reminder for those traveling the Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway to stay vigilant, especially in less populated stretches. Motorists are advised to seek help or check their vehicles only in busy, well-populated areas to avoid falling prey to these deceptive schemes.