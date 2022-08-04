Turtle Wax opens its tenth car care studio in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Turtle Wax announced the launch of its all-new co-branded car care studio in partnership with Limitless Auto Detailing in Horamavu Post, Bengaluru. Along with this, the company also inaugurated India's first car care studio after the successful renovation with additional detailing bays in partnership with Kar Care located in Allasandra Main Road, Yelahanka.

Both the studios were inaugurated by Honourable chief guest, Narain Karthikeyan, the first Indian driver to compete in Formula One along with Mr. Sajan Murali Puravangara, Managing Director of Turtle Wax India, Mr. Leonard Fernandes & Mr. Vipin Vincent partners at the Limitless Auto Detailing studio, and Mr. Ramakrishna Rao, owner of Kar Care studio.

Commenting on the launch Sajan Murali Puravangara, Managing Director of Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Bengaluru and its neighbouring cities are amongst some of the fastest-growing markets for car care here in India. We aim to provide best-in-class premium quality car detailing service across the Southern part of the country through these two all-new studios. The brand is proud to have the largest range of categories and products to experience the unique DIFM services available. We are confident, that our partnerships with both Kar Care and Limitless Auto Detailing will enable us to provide good care services and benefits in the region. We take pride in the dealer network and will continue to strengthen it in the coming years and be present in tier two and tier three towns of the country. We sincerely thank Narain Karthikeyan for being a part of our impeccable journey and hope to flourish our esteem relationship with him."

Commenting on the new association Narain Karthikeyan, the first Indian F1 racer said, "Car Care is as close to my heart as is racing and it gives me utmost pride in joining hands with Turtle Wax since its inception in the country. The brand is providing Indian consumers with a variety of innovative World-class services and products in this segment which is a testament to its commitment to the industry. It is overwhelming to witness how Indian enthusiasts have accepted the brand with open arms and I'm sure the car care culture will grow in the near future."