Two Bangladeshi nationals detained

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city police, continuing their crackdown on individuals residing unlawfully in the city, successfully apprehended two Bangladeshi citizens within the limits of Kothanur police station. The detained individuals are Jui Moni (17) from Joypur, Dhaka, Bangladesh, and her acquaintance Mohammad Umar (23) from Kulna district, Bangladesh. Both were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office following their custody.

According to police, the duo entered Bengaluru around two and a half years ago with the assistance of an intermediary from West Bengal. They initially resided in the Bannerghatta and Hebbagodi areas. As police intensified operations in those localities, the pair relocated to K. Narayanapura under Kothanur police station jurisdiction.

Jui Moni was employed at an office, while Mohammad Umar worked as a chimney cleaner. Acting on a recent tip-off from informants, officers tracked and detained the suspects. During initial questioning, both claimed they were not Bangladeshi nationals. Police then contacted authorities in West Bengal, gathered additional details, and conducted rigorous interrogation.