Two cops caught black marketing IPL tickets

Bengaluru: A case has been registered at Govindarajanagar police station against two constables who were selling tickets for IPL cricket matches in black market. A case has been registered against Constable Venkatagiri Gowda, who is on duty at the City Traffic Management Centre, Constable Ravichandra of Halasuru Traffic Station and two private individuals, and the investigation into the ticket selling racket has been intensified.

Shankar and Suresh, residents of Sampangirama Nagar, were caught by the police while selling tickets for the match between RCB and KKR at exorbitant prices in Vijayanagar on May 19, 18 and 17. 52 IPL tickets were seized from the accused. When the accused were questioned, constables Ravichandran and Venkatagiri Gowda confessed that they had given them IPL tickets and instructed them to sell them at double the price. In this context, notices were issued to both the constables to appear for questioning. Police said that both of them have been granted anticipatory bail by the court.

Accused Suresh and Shankar were selling tickets worth Rs 1,200 in black market for Rs 5,000 and tickets worth Rs 4,290 for Rs 6,500. Preliminary investigation has revealed that they were giving a share of the profit to the constables. Police informed that an investigation is underway to find out from whom the constables were getting such a large number of tickets and giving them to Suresh and Shankar.

Recently, the CCB police arrested the accused Vamsi (23), who was selling IPL match tickets in black. The accused, who worked in an IT company in Bellandur, had a good salary. However, he used to buy IPL match tickets in black market. Then he would sell them in black for more than double the price. The CCB police arrested the accused who was trying to sell tickets for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore V/s Kolkata Knight Riders scheduled to be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17. In addition, more than ten tickets were seized from him. A case has been registered in this regard at the Bellandur police station and an investigation is underway. Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the finals after a thumping 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 match held in Mohali.