Two Men In Karnataka Nabbed For Trying To Dump Waste In Forest

On Monday evening, two people carrying 15 sacks of plastic trash were apprehended by Makutta Wildlife Range officials. The garbage, which was carried from Kerala, was allegedly attempted to be dumped by the accused in Kodagu's Makutta Reserve forest region.

As garbage is delivered in laden trucks from Kerala, the Makutta forest, which borders Kodagu district and Kerala state, is quickly becoming an open dump yard. Plastic, bottles, and other garbage have overrun the wildlife and conserved forest areas. A few vigilant citizens complained about this to the district Chief Conservator of Forests.

Following these concerns, the Forest Department authorities intervened. The foresters started inspecting the vehicles for laden garbage while standard checks were being done at the Makutta forest check-post.

In this meantime, the incident came into light when a truck carrying 15 garbage sacks was impounded on Monday night close to the Makutta checkpoint. The rubbish was supposed to be dumped by the cleaner and the truck driver in the Makutta reserve forest. On the Kodagu-Kerala border, they were apprehended while operating the garbage-filled vehicle close to Kootu Pooley Bridge. In accordance with the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act, the accused have been lodged.