Two People Buried Alive At JSW Dumpyard At Ballari

Two people died in JSW Steel's dump yard in Sultanpur village in Ballari district. The two had purportedly acquired access to the restricted area in quest of scrap metal. They were searching for scrap when a mound of mud rained down on them, burying them alive.

Honnuraap ,18 years old, a native of Rajapura village, and Ramanjeneya 50, years old were the resident of Tamati village in Ballari district, had gone missing on Tuesday. A missing person report had been filed by the relatives.

According to the police, the couple allegedly reached the JSW dumpyard section to obtain waste materials such as iron bars. However, at the same moment, a mud slammed down from above.

The JSW factory contains a dump yard with 575 acres of waste products. Locals, on the other hand, claimed that there is a weak security fence and that anyone may simply enter the yard. The residents have now asked the administration to erect a fence around the restricted area.

According to Jambaiah KS, a social activist from Sultanpur village, dumping yards and rubbish burning have been harming the village for several years. The dumping yard unit has no security, and poor individuals frequently visit the area illegally in search of scrap metal. He added that the JSW's negligence is to blame, and the corporation should compensate the family of the deceased.

According to a representative for the JSW Steel Plant in Ballari, the investigation is ongoing. Two people have died in the dumping yard. He added that the teams have visited to the location and started to investigate the cause of the incident.