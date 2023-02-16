Two People Dies And 34 Admitted To Hospital After Allegedly Drinking Contaminated Water In Yadgir

Yadgir, two people died and 34 others were unwell after drinking tainted water in the Anupur hamlet in Gurmitkal taluk on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to Dr. Gururaj Hiregowdar, the district health officer for, two people died and 34 others were unwell after drinking taintedin the Anupur hamlet in Gurmitkal taluk on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Yadgir District Government Hospital has admitted 15 of the 34 sick persons, including men, women, and children, while Narayanpet Hospital is treating the rest. 35-year-old Savitramma passed away while receiving treatment on Tuesday morning. According to Dr. Hiregowdar, he learned on Wednesday that Sayamma's condition deteriorated and she was taken to a hospital in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, where she later passed away.

A medical team of 15 people has been dispatched to Anupur. According to Dr. Hiregowdar, who is camped at Anupur, no new cases have been detected since Wednesday afternoon. He claimed that a water tank, which provides drinking water to people of Anupur, had two leaks in the line. He continued that the restoration work has started.