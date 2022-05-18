Two policemen fill pothole, win the heart of people in Mysuru 

Mysuru: As rain continues to lash Mysuru, roads have turned into streams making life for the common a hell. Justifiably, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) finds itself at the receiving end of the suffering people.

There is hardly a stretch of road which does not have a pothole and riding through such stretches in the heart of the city is not without risks. Considering the plight of road users, two police constables turned out to be good Samaritans. Madhu and Shivakumar, attached to the K R traffic station, fixed a huge pothole on New Sayyaji Rao road near Tonga Stand at Agrahara. The road connects the circle with central business district and the recent rain has exposed the pothole. The two police men used the debris to fill the huge pothole and levelled the place, winning the hearts of many people for doing what the civic body that collects tax from the people has failed to do.