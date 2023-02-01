Two Teens Gets Drown In Bengaluru

On Monday afternoon in Bengaluru's J.P. Nagar's 7th phase, two boys, both 13 years old, drowned in a private swimming pool. The kids have been identified as Mohan and Jayanth, Jaraganahalli natives who are enrolled in class 7 at a nearby public school. On Monday, they had chosen to skip class and go swimming instead.

Around 3 p.m., the pair arrived at the pool and paid Rs100 to enter. The coach, Moin, let them in, but he wasn't present when the youngsters entered the pool. According to the authorities, they entered the pool's shallow end and then slowly made their way to the deeper end without recognising it. Both of them drowned since they had no swimming skills. When Moin went back to the water, he saw their floating bodies, which revealed the occurrence. He informed Shekhar, who is the building's owner, who then notified the police.

When the Konanakunte police arrived, they encountered difficulty identifying the two lads. The cops located the family members after four hours of door-to-door searching. Panduranga, the father of Mohan and a daily labourer, complained to the pool administration.

According to a senior police official, the police detained the coach and the building's owner and accused them of causing the fatality as a result of negligence, bad upkeep, and a lack of safety safeguards. When the incident happened, neither the instructor nor the boys received any instructions before entering the building.