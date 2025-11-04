Two wild elephants electrocuted in Khanapur taluk, farmer arrested

Belagavi: In a tragic incident highlighting the growing human–wildlife conflict in Karnataka, two wild elephants were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live electric fence near Sulegali village in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district on Sunday afternoon. According to forest officials, the elephants — a male and a female — died instantly after touching an illegally electrified Fence installed around a farm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ganapati Sateri Gurav, a local farmer, had drawn a power connection from his house to the fence in an attempt to prevent wild animals from entering his agricultural land. Forest officials arrested Ganapati Gurav for violating wildlife protection laws and causing the deaths of the elephants. He has been remanded to judicial custody, while his son Shivaji Gurav, who was also allegedly involved, is currently absconding.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre expressed strong displeasure over the incident and directed officials to conduct a thorough probe. He has instructed the department to submit a detailed report within five days. A team led by RFO Shivanand visited the site, collected evidence, and initiated an in-depth investigation.

The carcasses of the elephants were subjected to post-mortem examination this morning, following which the forest department conducted the cremation as per protocol. Authorities have also issued notices to concerned power department officials, citing negligence that may have contributed to the illegal electrification of the fence.

The deaths have reignited debate over the growing man–elephant conflict in Karnataka, particularly in forest fringe areas like Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu. Environmentalists have demanded stricter enforcement of wildlife protection norms and stronger coordination between forest and energy departments to prevent such tragedies.

Locals claim that crop raids by elephants have been increasing in the region, prompting farmers to resort to illegal electric fencing for protection. Forest officials, however, have warned that such actions are punishable under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and pose a serious risk to both animals and humans. The tragic deaths in Sulegali once again underscore the urgent need for sustainable mitigation measures to balance human safety and wildlife conservation.