Two youths killed in hit-and-run accident near Doddaballapur

Doddaballapur: Two youths on their way to work were killed in a tragic hit-and-run accident near Ramaiyyanapalya in Doddaballapur taluk early this morning around 6 a.m.
The deceased have been identified as Nandan (22) and Ravikumar (24), both residents of Thubagere village. The duo worked at the L&T factory and were heading towards Doddaballapur on a motorcycle when the mishap occurred.
According to eyewitnesses, a pedestrian who was out for a morning walk suddenly came in the way of their bike. While trying to avoid hitting him, the riders lost balance, and the bike skidded. At that moment, an unidentified speeding vehicle ran over them, killing both on the spot due to severe head injuries and heavy bleeding.
The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene without stopping. Doddaballapur Rural Police rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection, and registered a case. An investigation is underway to trace the vehicle and the absconding driver.
Locals have urged the authorities to install CCTV cameras and enforce speed limits on the stretch, which has become a danger zone due to frequent accidents.