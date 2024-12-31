Udupi to Host Workshop on Traditional Channapatna Doll-Making

Udupi: The Bhavana Foundation (Regd.), in collaboration with Bhās Gallery and Studio, is organising the 15th edition of its folk arts workshop series, focusing on the traditional craft of Channapatna doll-making. This workshop will take place in Udupi's Badagupete, with the support of Manipal University and Shri Siddhivinayak Residential School, Hattiyangadi.

Channapatna, a unique craft from Karnataka, is renowned for its colourful, natural wooden toys and dolls, which have gained both educational and recreational popularity. These handcrafted toys, made from locally sourced wood and painted in vibrant colours, are a distinctive feature of India's folk art, celebrated for their use in children's learning and play.

The workshop will be led by skilled Channapatna artisans, Mrs. Sukanya and Mrs. Kala, who will guide participants through the steps of creating these iconic dolls. Udupi residents will have a chance to learn this traditional craft as part of a New Year celebration.

Participants will explore the technique of designing and painting wooden toys, a craft influenced by Persian toy-making traditions. After the workshop, attendees will take home their own Channapatna doll. Scheduled from January 4th to 6th, the workshops will feature a variety of designs, including cups and balls, birds, and the famous "Aadisi Nodu Beelisi Nodu" (Roly poly) dolls.

For more details and registration, contact Dr. Janardhan Havanaje, the event organiser, at 9845650544.