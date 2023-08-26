UK district administration identified 439 landslide prone areas , sent proposal of rs 185 crores for preventive measures

Karawara: Uttara Kannada district, characterized by its dense forest cover, grapples with annual landslides that pose threats to lives and property. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Geological Survey of India has identified 439 areas susceptible to hill collapses within the district. In response, the district administration has submitted an estimated proposal to the government for the creation of permanent barriers, with an estimated cost of 185 crores. The move aims to mitigate the recurring risk of landslides in the region.

The district has witnessed landslides during every rainy season, with significant incidents reported in Kalche (Yallapur), Thandrakuli (Kumta), and Muthalli (Bhatkal) over the past few years, causing loss of life and property damage. In light of this recurring pattern, the Geological Survey of India undertook a survey to identify vulnerable areas across the district. Their findings, documenting 439 such areas, were relayed to the district administration.

Responding proactively, the district administration initiated the construction of permanent barriers, in collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD), to avert potential hill collapses. The financial estimate for this endeavor amounts to 185 crores. A detailed cost analysis has been prepared, and the proposal has been submitted to the government. The goal is to preclude any further damage resulting from hill collapses.

The regions marked for remedial action include inhabited areas with elevated hilly terrains. Additionally, national and state highways, serving as crucial transportation arteries for thousands of daily commuters, are at risk due to the unstable conditions. If left unchecked, the highways themselves could be severed by landslides. The onus now lies on the government to review the district administration's proposal promptly and allocate the necessary funds for constructing the protective barriers. This proactive approach is expected to prevent potential damage and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the district's residents. Local voices have amplified these concerns, urging swift government intervention to alleviate the apprehensions of the community.

In aggregate, the district administration's proposal underscores the pressing need to address the landslide issue comprehensively. Elected representatives from the district are urged to champion this cause at the government level, advocating for the well-being of the district's populace and ensuring a secure and comfortable way of life for all.