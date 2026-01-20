Unattended bag returned to passenger at M’luru Airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Mangaluru International Airport reunited a passenger with her unattended bag containing high-value electronics and personal documents on Sunday evening.

The incident unfolded around 6:05 pm when a silver-coloured bag was noticed lying unattended at the arrival pick-up area during routine patrol by CISF staff. As per standard procedure, the bag underwent immediate screening by the dog squad and bomb detection team, which confirmed it posed no threat.

A quick review of CCTV footage revealed that the owner had already left the premises. Inside the bag were a Dell laptop, a rose gold iPad, a black Realme mobile phone, a passport belonging to Fazmine Aqil, and her boarding pass.

Acting swiftly, the team traced the passenger’s mobile number (9947001234) through airline coordination using the

boarding pass details and contacted

Ms Aqil to inform her of the find. The bag was safely deposited at the Airport Terminal Manager’s office with a proper entry in the lost and found register.

Within a short time, Ms Aqil, accompanied by her husband, returned to the airport and retrieved her belongings. Expressing heartfelt appreciation for the CISF’s diligence, the husband shared a video message praising the team’s professionalism and quick response.