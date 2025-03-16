Undertrial Prisoner Dies by Suicide in Mangalore Jail

Mangalore: An undertrial prisoner was found dead in Mangalore Sub-Jail on Sunday morning, reportedly after taking his own life. The incident took place between 4:05 AM and 4:55 AM.

The deceased, Prakash Gopal Moolya (43), was a resident of Hudco Colony, Moodbidri. He had been in judicial custody since March 11 in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to officials, Moolya was found hanging in the toilet of Barrack ‘B’, Cell No. 2, using a towel tied to the window grille. Jail staff discovered him and rushed him to Government Wenlock Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered at Barke Police Station under Section 194(4) of the BNSS, 2023. Authorities are conducting further investigations as per legal procedures.