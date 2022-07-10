Unique ‘Baby Shower’ conducted by Rainbow

Bengaluru: In every hospital, it is a common scene for pregnant women to seek an appointment and wait for the doctor during regular check-up. However, it promised to be a different experience for the hundreds of expectant mothers at the BirthRight by Rainbow Hospital, Marathahalli on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, fitness expert Wanitha Ashok, who was one of the chief guests, said, "The women were treated to one of their best gifts as they were part of the official 'Baby Shower' organized by the hospital on its premises. It was not just a 'Baby Shower' as the expectant mothers got a chance to walk the ramp in traditional attire followed by music therapy classes and yummy food. There was live music and fun games as well." Top gynaecologists gave tips to pregnant women on childbirth preparation, trimesters, positive womb experience, nutrition and exercises and breathing techniques.

Well-known actress Sharmitha Gowda said, "Being a mother is a precious gift of God to all women. Hence, the BirthRight by Rainbow Hospital came up with this innovative idea of 'Baby Shower' to all the expecting mothers to celebrate this motherhood by taking a day out and feeling easy. This initiative gave them an opportunity to clear even the slight doubts about their delivery by discussing with the hospital's gynecologists informally."

The day started with counselling sessions on lactation, Mommy makeovers, fun games, and tips on birthing, photo sessions for the couple and games for the couple with prizes. The event also gave an opportunity for 29 expecting mothers to interact with their gynecologists informally; meet the core team which will assist them through their stay in hospital. The event also was an ice breaker as it helped the expectant mothers to reduce their apprehension for the coming big day in hospital by making them feel at home.

Speaking to the media, one of the expectant mothers said, "Being away from parents during pregnancy is very difficult. But the love and care Rainbow Hospital has given me has reduced that emptiness during this loveliest phase of my life." She was joined by other expectant mothers who said, "I feel like it's not a show but it's the joy with the rainbow team. Thanks to Rainbow for making me happy with unforgettable moments." "It means a lot that they care and show appreciation toward the moms," said another expectant mother.