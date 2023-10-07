Urban development Minister orders Stringent action against tax defaulters and billboard Owners

Belagavi: The Karnataka Urban Development and Planning Minister, Bhairati Suresh, has issued strict orders to deputy commissioners to hold accountable and suspend officials responsible for the non-collection of property and water taxes, as per government directives. Minister Suresh emphasized the importance of collecting prescribed taxes, stating that the failure to do so places a burden on the government.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with officials at Belagavi Minister Suresh explained that the non-collection of taxes is financially detrimental to the government. To streamline the process and reduce administrative burden, the government is now granting shop licenses for five years, as opposed to the annual renewal process. This change enables traders to make a single payment for a five-year license, benefiting both traders and the government.

In response to the issue of unpaid fees by billboard owners in various cities and towns across the state, Minister Suresh directed deputy commissioners of local bodies to remove unauthorized billboards. He stressed the need to preserve the heritage value of areas like Rani Channamma Circle in Belagavi and vowed to remove any unauthorized advertisements that obstruct heritage sites, provided there is no court order preventing such action.

Regarding allegations from Congress MLA Raju Kage that development works are not receiving funds owing to guarantee schemes, Minister Suresh asserted that development continues uninterrupted, with the government allocating substantial funds for various projects across the state. The minister also commented on the need for other cities in the state to follow Bangalore's development model. To facilitate this, a cabinet sub-committee comprising five ministers, including Tourism Minister HK Patil, Urban Administration Minister Rahim Khan, Revenue Krishna Bhairegowda, and Forest Minister Bhimanna Khandre, has been formed to address changes in land transfer rules. These proposed changes will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

Minister expressed concern over recent deaths caused by the consumption of contaminated water in Chitradurga and instructed officials to take stringent measures to prevent the supply of sewage water. He urged officials to exercise greater vigilance, especially during the summer months, to avoid similar incidents.