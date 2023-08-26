Live
Urgent Need for Hubli-Ankola Railway Line and Regional Development -Shettar
Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar emphasized the immediate realization of the Hubli-Ankola railway line
Udupi: Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar emphasized the immediate realization of the Hubli-Ankola railway line. He urged officials from the South Western Railway Division to expedite the process. Shettar made these remarks during the inauguration of an event titled 'Promoting Sustainable Industrial Development and Tourism in Coastal Karnataka.' The event was organized by the NGO Jayashree Krishna Parisara Premi Samithi and took place in Manipal.
Shettar highlighted the potential of the Hubli-Ankola railway line to enhance commercial activities in Karwar. Additionally, he advocated for the development of the Belekeri port. This move would enable entrepreneurs from North Karnataka to export their products through Belekeri port instead of relying solely on Mumbai and Goa ports. Shettar suggested that this shift would offer greater profitability to entrepreneurs in North Karnataka.
Addressing concerns raised by environmentalists through Public Interest Litigations (PILs), Shettar underscored that the railway line would not harm the environment as argued by some. He pointed out that the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) approved larger projects that had more significant environmental impacts. Shettar expressed his stance that environmental activism should not impede regional development.
Shettar recalled that the foundation ceremony ('bhumi pooja') for the proposed Hubli-Ankola railway line was conducted by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002. However, due to legal challenges presented by environmentalists in the High Court, the project faced delays. Shettar recently engaged with the Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav. He sought clearance for the project through the intervention of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).
Additionally, in accordance with a recent directive from the High Court, the South Western Railway division has taken steps to submit a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Hubli-Ankola railway line. Shettar expressed optimism that with the acquisition of all necessary clearances, the project could soon become a reality. The event saw the presence of U T Khader, the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, R V Deshpande, a former minister, and other dignitaries. (eom)